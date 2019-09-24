Parliament wedding for Morecambe MP

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris has tied the knot in a ceremony at the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Morris married his partner Emma Smith at the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft at the Houses of Parliament on Saturday September 21.

Speaker’s Chaplain Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin officiated the service, and readings were given by Ian Paisley Jnr MP and Rev Linda Macluskie from St John’s Church in Heysham.

The bride and groom’s outfits were from The Bridal Collection in Lancaster.

Mr Morris said: “It was wonderful to share the day with so many special friends and was an honour to have Rev Linda from our local church come and give a reading. It made our day extra special.”

Mrs Morris, who is the MP’s parliamentary assistant, said: “It was a wonderful day and I would like to thank the Bridal Collection in Lancaster for being so brilliant in helping me find the perfect dress.

“I would also like to thank all of those who have already taken the time to send us messages of congratulations.”