New Green Party leader visits businesses in Lancaster and praises councillors for reducing carbon emissions

A mechanical engineer who has worked in the wind energy sector, Carla visited numerous businesses from Lancaster' s burgeoning green business sector on Monday, including hydrogen distribution company Nanosun, lithium and cobalt free battery technology company LiNa Energy, and community-owned electric vehicle charging company, Charge My Street.

In the evening, she spoke at Lancaster University in support of North Lancashire Green Party's University and Scotforth Rural by-election candidate, Jamie Payne.

Speaking of her visit, Carla said: "Lancaster's Green councillors are doing excellent work to reduce the carbon footprint of the council. The installation of solar panels and heat pumps will make Salt Ayre Leisure Centre one of the first carbon neutral leisure centres in the UK.

At Charge My Street charge point on Dallas Road (from left to right) Coun. Jack Lenox, Carla Denyer, Nicola Mortimer (Director), Coun. Caroline Jackson and Coun. Gina Dowding

"The procurement of electric bin lorries and vans is having a significant impact in helping the council reach its climate goals. And just this Friday gone, Lancaster City Council won an award for the good work it's doing on retrofitting and insulating council homes, helping to lift people out of fuel poverty."