LOCAL ELECTIONS: All the latest news from the count

The official count is under way at Lancaster Town Hall for the 2019 local elections.
Voters went to the polls yesterday, Thursday May 2, to elect new city councillors to represent them across the district for the next four years.
200 prospective councillors put their names forward for election across the 27 wards.
Of those, 60 were Conservatives, 60 were Labour, 35 were Green, 20 were Morecambe Bay Independents, 22 were Liberal Democrats and the remaining three made up alternative options.
The local elections take place every four years.
The election count is taking place at the Ashton Hall in Lancaster Town Hall, with all results expected by around 6pm.
As well as Lancaster City Council, elections were also held for Morecambe Town Council and parish councils across the district.
The official nturnout was 33.58 per cent, compared with 64 per cent in 2015, when the voting was held on the same day as the General Election voting.
This equates to 36,454 of eligible voters casting a vote out of a total of 108,571 registered voters.
RESULTS
OVERTON WARD
Tom Jack Hagerty Porter (Labour), 265
Michael Anthony Smith (Cons), 291 ELECTED
Pamela Jill Virgoe White (Green) 81
SILVERDALE WARD
June Greenwell (Lib Dem) 501 ELECTED
Iain Scott Harbison (Cons) 296
Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) 84
HALTON WARD
Kevin Frea (Labour and Co-operative) 484 ELECTED
Daniel Scott Gibbins (Cons) 381
Catherine Pilling (Lib Dem) 76
KELLET WARD
Andrew Paul Gardiner (Cons) 331
Diana Penelope Martin (Labour) 76
Michael John Mumford (Lib Dem) 337 ELECTED
UPPER LUNE VALLEY WARD
Ross Douglas Hunter (Lib Dem) 402
Joseph James Rigby (Labour) 92
Stewart George Scothern (Cons) 419 ELECTED
SKERTON WEST WARD
Phillip John Black (Labour) 599 ELECTED
Daniel Joshua Burba (Green) 240
Melanie Forrest (Green) 269
Colin Hewitt (Cons) 320
Thomas William Andrew Inman (Cons) 252
Amanda Christine King (Labour) 590 ELECTED
Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) 581 ELECTED
Matthew James Reader (Cons) 274
