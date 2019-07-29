Lancaster City Council looking for 'independent person' for Standards Committee

Lancaster City Council is looking for an “independent person” to work alongside its Standards Committee.

The Standards Committee has the important job of ensuring councillors – from both the city council and parish councils in the Lancaster district – conduct themselves in a proper way while carrying out their roles.

Working alongside the committee is an independent person, who advises the committee on standards matters.

Among the responsibilities of the successful candidate will be attending meetings of the Standards Committee and working with the council’s Monitoring Officer to determine whether complaints received about councillors should be investigated.

So, if you’re interested in helping to promote and monitor high standards in public life, serving the local community and upholding local democracy, the city council wants to hear from you.

Further information and an application pack can be downloaded from the city council’s website atwww.lancaster.gov.uk/independent-person, by emailing the Monitoring Officer,rwalmsley@lancaster.gov.uk, or telephoning 01524 582021.

The deadline for applications is August 22 2019 and interviews will be held shortly after that date.

Although this is an unpaid role, travel expenses will be paid.

To ensure the independence of the role, anyone who is or has within the last five years been a member, co-opted member or an officer of Lancaster City Council or any parish/town council within its area, or who is a relative or close friend of a city or parish councillor, is not eligible to apply.