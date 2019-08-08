Lancaster City Council launches polling review

Lancaster City Council is conducting a review of the polling arrangements it uses at elections.

The review includes polling district boundaries and polling stations, but does not affect ward or constituency boundaries.

The council would like people to consider the current polling districts and polling places and send in any observations they have so that these can be taken into consideration as part of the review.

The two main points people are being asked to consider are that:

• Voters have reasonable facilities for voting

• Polling stations are accessible to all electors, including those who are disabled

Coun Janice Hanson, Cabinet member with responsibility for resources, said: “It is imperative that we ensure that our polling stations are in the right locations and as accessible as possible.

“All of the feedback from the consultation will allow us to determine if any changes are required to the current arrangements. I would urge all residents, groups and communities to get involved.”

For more information on the review visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/polling-review.

If you would like to comment on the existing arrangements, or wish to make alternative suggestions, please do so in writing.

You can reply by email to electoralregistration@lancaster.gov.uk or by writing to Polling Review, Lancaster City Council, Elections Office, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ.

The deadline for responding is Friday, September 6, 2019.