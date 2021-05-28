Lancaster City Council changes to waste and recycling collections this bank holiday
There's another bank holiday Monday coming up which means there will be changes to your waste and recycling collections week beginning Monday, May 31.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:34 am
In short, all collections (including food waste for those taking part in the trial) will take place a day later than normal.
Usual collection day Will be collected on
Monday May 31 Tuesday June 1
Tuesday June 1 Wednesday June 2
Wednesday June 2 Thursday June 3
Thursday June 3 Friday June 4
Friday June 4 Saturday June 5
To view or download a copy of the waste recycling calendar visit here