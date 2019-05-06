Lancaster and Morecambe Conservatives announce new group leader

The Conservative Group have selected Stephie Barber to act as the group leader following the 2019 Lancaster City Council elections.

Coun Barber was one of the 12 councillors elected for the Conservatives, representing Bare Ward in Morecambe.

New Conservative leader, Coun Stephie Barber.

She has spent a career working in operations and logistics and retired two years ago as a director of operations in The Stagecoach Group.

She said: “It is a great honour to serve the residents of Lancaster district and try to represent the thousands of people who voted Conservative across our area.

“My Conservative colleagues are all really excited to get stuck in and make a positive impact for our wards.

“We have a talented and learned team, from experience in law, engineering, business, education and healthcare. We all have something to give and we will all campaign for the things our residents want.

“We all have a myriad of skills and experiences which we bring to the table, and will fight for the issues residents in all wards have expressed as priority.

“We will work across party lines in the interest of our residents before politics, to ensure that all council decisions are taken with careful thought, pragmatism and accountability.”