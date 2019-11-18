Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Morecambe and Lancaster: Watch our video clip of part of his speech in Morecambe

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made a visit to Morecambe and Lancaster on Friday as part of his campaign trail ahead of next month's General Election.

Mr Corbyn met Morecambe & Lunesdale parliamentary candidate Lizzi Collinge at a gathering at More Music in Morecambe's West End.

Jeremy Corbyn with Lizzie Collinge.

There, he talked about Labour’s plans for a national education service that would guarantee free education for all, including nursery for two to four-year-olds, as well as free lunches for all primary school children.

He was also presented with a framed print by popular local artist Chas Jacobs.

Earlier in the day, Mr Corbyn was joined by Lancaster and Fleetwood parliamentary candidate Cat Smith at Lancaster University to announce plans to deliver fast and free full fibre broadband for all by bringing parts of BT into public ownership and creating a new British Broadband public service.

Alongsside shadow chancellor John McDonnell, he described the proposals for a free broadband service as central to Labour’s plans to transform the country and economy, “bringing communities together in an inclusive and connected society.”

