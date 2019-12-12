Here’s what time the election results for Lancaster and Morecambe are expected

Today’s the day the UK goes to the polls in what is being described as the most important general election for a generation.

Polling stations across the Lancaster district are open from 7am until 10pm today, December 12, with results expected at around 4am tomorrow, December 13.

Ballot box

This will be the third general election in the last four years.

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, there are five candidates standing.

These are Caroline Jackson (Green Party), Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats), Leanne Murray (Brexit Party), Cat Smith (Labour Party), and Louise Thistlethwaite (Conservative Party).

Five candidates are also standing in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

They are Chloe Buckley (Green Party), Darren Clifford (Independent), Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party), Owen Lambert (Liberal Democrats), and David Morris (Conservative Party).

In Westmorland and Lonsdale, four candidatates are contesting the seat. These are James Airey (Conservative Party), Phillip Black (Labour Party), Steven Bolton (Brexit Party), and Tim Farron (Liberal Democrats).

The Lancaster Guardian will be at the election count at Lancaster Town Hall overnight today and tomorrow, and we’ll be regularly updating our Facebook and Twitter accounts, and website, over the course of the proceedings.

Lancaster City Council said the count is a “huge logistical challenge” and that details of polling stations are available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/nearest.

A spokesman said: “If anyone has lost their poll card they shouldn’t worry as they can vote without it.

“There are 129 polling stations across the two constituencies – 65 in Morecambe and Lunesdale, and 64 in Lancaster and Fleetwood.

“If anyone needs help to cast their vote they should speak to one of our staff in the polling station.

“Anyone with a visual impairment can ask for a large print ballot paper, or a special voting device that allows them to vote on their own in secret.

“It is a huge logistical challenge given the size and rural nature of the area but we are hopeful that all ballot boxes from the Lancaster district will be back before 11pm, and we should have those from Fleetwood by midnight.

“We expect that the results should be declared around 4am, but voter turnout will determine whether that is achievable.

“The Electoral Commission’s Your Vote Matters website is a great resource with information about the electoral process, which we’d encourage people to visit if they want to find out more information – www.yourvote matters.co.uk.”