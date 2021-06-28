Have your say on the Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan

Since mid-2018 a group supported by Carnforth Town Council has been working on a Neighbourhood Plan for the town that will be a blue-print for its future.

Throughout its development residents and businesses have been consulted to form the plans vision and objectives.

Technical support has helped to gather evidence to inform the plan and provide expert advice on housing needs and design codes that will apply to any new development to ensure that they support and enhance the quality of Carnforth’s existing character and heritage.

Residents having their say on the Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan.

The final funding of £18,000 (the maximum available) will help Carnforth Town Council to develop a plan that will support sustainable development that reflects the distinct local character of the town and delivers cohesive, sustainable transport links that will help reduce air pollution and support active and healthy communities.

Together with improvements to pedestrian and cycling links, many more residents, visitors and those working in the town will see suggestions for an efficient alternative to car travel.

New growth will meet local needs and allow the town to become more self-sufficient, with increased support of local tourism, enterprise and community led events.

The draft plan has also sought to understand the views of the local community on the suitability of social and technological innovations to decarbonise transport in Carnforth.

This work makes the draft neighbourhood plan one of the first in the country to be Carbon Neutral.

The Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan is now reaching the final stages.

Residents, local businesses, neighbouring town and parish councils and statutory bodies will be consulted over a six-week period between July 26 and September 5.

Representations made at this stage will be taken into consideration before submission to Lancaster City Council and an independent examination.

After that the neighbour plan, with modifications if necessary, will be subject to a local referenda before the final plan is adopted as part of the development plan alongside the Lancaster District Local Plan.

Speaking on behalf of the working group and the Town Council, Bob Bailey, proper officer said: "The neighbourhood plan is paramount to the future of the town and community engagement is essential to its success.

"The consultation will include leaflets setting out the main aims and focus of the plan and its policies, printed copies of the plan and details posted on social media and the Town Council’s website here"There will also be opportunities for people to attend informal drop-in’s where they will be able to ask questions and discuss the plan on a one-to-one basis.