Green light for Lancaster pub's controversial student flats conversion plans

Couns Jack Lenox and Lizzi Collinge with residents outside The Britannia in Lancaster.

Members of the planning committee met yesterday (Monday) to make a decision on proposals for a change of use of The Britannia in Ullswater Road.

Owners 60 Church Street Ltd are behind the application.

They wanted to convert the property into 10 one-bed self-contained student accommodation units.

However, 117 letters of objection were sent to the council by local residents, with many saying there is not the need for more student accommodation, the proposals would lead to increased traffic and parking problems on a busy stretch of road and corner, and that it would be preferable for the pub to remain as a going concern, or similar such as a cafe.

Earlier this year, city and county councillors joined with residents of Freehold in a bid to save the pub.

Recent owners had said it was difficult to run the pub in the current climate and continue to make it viable.

Planning officers who recommended permission be granted when the committee met on November 8, said: "Whilst the council acknowledges the role and important of community facilities for local communities, it is considered that the marketing exercise that has been undertaken is sufficiently robust and transparent.

"There were no offers relating to the continuation of the pub use, nor for any other community type use.

"For this reason, the loss of the public house use can be supported in this particular case.