Government minister visits Morecambe to see plans for Eden Project

Lancaster and Morecambe's civic dignitaries welcome Environment Minister Rebecca Pow MP

She also learned more about how the Eden Project will be promoting understanding of the natural environment not just in Morecambe, but the whole of the North West. Minister Pow also visited RSPB Leighton Moss to see some seabirds and to discuss their work on seabird conservation.

Morecambe & Lunesdale MP David Morris, who hosted Rebecca Pow MP on her visit, said: "I am pleased that the Minister took the time to visit Morecambe and Lunesdale to see how important and unique our natural environment is.

"The Minister is currently working on a plan for more seabird conservation, and was particularly interested in the work the RSPB are doing at Leighton Moss to preserve habitats and promote conservation. These discussions will feed directly into the policy work she is carrying out.

Rebecca Pow MP visited RSPB Leighton Moss

"We then moved onto the Eden Project site, where along with Tim Narey from Eden we were able to brief the Minister on the site and what the project is going to look like and its unique ability to promote the natural environment of Morecambe Bay to a wide catchment area.

"It was fantastic to have representation from both Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council at the visit, to show how we are all working together in the area to support the project. This support is vital when demonstrating the reasons why the Project should receive Government funding.