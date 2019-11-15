General Election candidates announced for Lancaster and Morecambe

The full list of General Election candidates for the Lancaster & Fleetwood and Morecambe & Lunesdale constituencies has been announced following the close of nominations.
The Lancaster & Fleetwood candidates are:
Caroline St Joan Jackson – Green Party
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrat
Leanne Michelle Murray – Brexit Party
Cat Smith – Labour Party
Gabrielle Louise Thistlethwaite – Conservative Party
For Morecambe & Lunesdale the candidates are:
Chloe Alexandra Germaine Buckley – Green Party
Darren Keith Clifford – Independent
Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party
Owen Thomas Lambert – Liberal Democrat
David Thomas Morris – Conservative Party
If you’re not already registered to vote it only takes five minutes at gov.uk/register-to-vote.
The registration deadline to be able to vote in the General Election is Tuesday November 26.
In South Lakeland, the candidates for Westmorland & Lonsdale are:
James Airey – Conservative Party
Phillip John Black – Labour Party
Steven Paul Bolton – Brexit Party
Tim Farron – Liberal Democrats