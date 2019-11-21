‘Busiest six months ever’ for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Morecambe Bay Foodbank has seen an increase in children using its services.

Between April 1 and September 30, the foodbank issued 1,285 vouchers feeding 1,922 and 1,269 children.

It gave out a total of 3,191 three day emergency food supplies over this period.

The foodbank recently moved to larger premises in Westminster Road to cope with demand.

A spokeswoman for Morecambe Bay Foodbank said the figures show a steady increase in usage on last year, and there was particular concern that the number of children being fed had increased by 13.7 per cent compared to last year.

Jean O’Neill, Trustee at Morecambe Bay Foodbank said: “This is the busiest six months we’ve ever seen – more people than ever are being forced to food banks’ doors.

“Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty, but currently thousands of women, men and children are not receiving sufficient protection from destitution.

“This is not right.

“But we know this situation can be fixed – our benefits system could be the key to unlocking people from poverty.

“This General Election, all political parties must pledge to protect people from hunger by ensuring everyone has enough money for the basics.

“We’re asking politicians to start working towards a future where no one needs a food bank by ending the five week wait for Universal Credit; ensuring benefit payments cover the cost of living; and investing in local emergency support for people in crisis. Together, these three changes will put money back into the pockets of people who most need our support. It’s in our power as a country to end the need for food banks. This can change.”

From January to December 2018, Morecambe Bay Foodbank handed out around 7,000 emergency food parcels to families in need.

This compares to 5,500 from January to December 2017.