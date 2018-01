Police believe a missing man may be in the Lancaster or Cumbria area.

Blackburn and Darwen Police said Jordan Fadden, 32 is described as white, slim build approximately 5ft 8inches.

Police think he was wearing a black jacket, camouflage hat, a red and white snood, and is thought to be carrying a red rucksack.

His family are concerned for Jordan’s welfare and police would like to ensure that Jordan is ok.

Any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1326 29/12/2017.