Polcie are appealing for dashcam footage

Police have issued an appeal for dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the M65 in Lancashire the early hours of this morning.

Police were called out just before 1.30am following reports that a white Audi A4 had overturned between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound carriageway.

A man in his 20s from Nelson suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. He is thought to have been a passenger in the vehicle.

A second man, thought to be the driver, also in his 20s and from Nelson, was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Collison investigators spent several hours examining the scene and the road was fully reopened at 12.40pm.