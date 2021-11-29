Police appeal after woman, 21, is sexually assaulted in Lancaster

Police wish to speak to the man pictured, and also the driver of the Land Rover.

A 21-year-old woman was walking outside the town hall in Nelson Street when she was approached by a man between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday November 21.

The man kissed the woman on her neck and chest, with the victim calling for the man to get off her. The attacker then made off from the scene.

The victim was helped by another woman, and the police were called.

Following CCTV enquiries police now want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault. They would also like to speak to the driver of the black Land Rover as part of their enquiries.

PC Michele Casson of Lancaster Police said: “We are appealing for information for any witnesses that may be in the area at the time of the incident including the member of the public that helped the victim and the vehicle that was parked up outside the town hall.

"While the image isn't the best quality, we hope someone might have seen what happened or recognises those pictured.