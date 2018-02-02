Police appeal after violent burglary in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Lancaster in which two men were injured.

Two men broke into a house in Broadway at around 10pm on Wednesday January 31, and set upon the occupiers.

Both intruders then fled the scene.

One man suffered a serious head injury and a broken arm during the break in, while another suffered injuries to his torso.

Police are now looking to trace a third man in connection with the burglary.

Det Sgt Ian Lawrence, of Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division CID, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack.

“We would like to ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything unusual to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 1501 of January 31st.