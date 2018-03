Police are appealing for information following a shoplifting offence in Lancaster.

Police wish to identify the man in the CCTV in connection with a shoplifting offence at Boots in Lancaster on Saturday December 16 2017 at around 3.30pm.

CCTV images have been released today.

If you know who he is please email 7375@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101 quoting crime reference WB 1712002.