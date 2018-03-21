Poirot actor to visit Morecambe

A Poirot actor will visit Morecambe as part of a crime writing festival.

Hugh Fraser, best known for playing Captain Hastings in the TV series Agatha Christie’s Poirot, will visit the town later this year.

The actor joins a host of others stars on the line-up for the Morecambe & Vice crime writing festival.

Hugh Fraser said on Twitter: “I haven’t revisited since we filmed ‘Double Sin’ but the Midland Hotel looks amazing after the renovation.”

The festival is organised by Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) and Attic Door Productions.

It takes place at the Morecambe Winter Gardens from Saturday September 29-30 and hosts an array of activities including, question and answer panels, a theatre tour, a murder mystery event and more.

Joining Hugh, who is an author, will be Graham Bartlett, Kate Bendelow, Paul Burston, MW Craven, Robert Daws, Sam Eades, Mari Hannah, Frances Brody, Sarah Hilary and Robert Parker.

More authors are to set be announced.

Tickets range from £10 to £40 depending on the type you require. More details at www.morecambecrimefest.co.uk or call 01524 419486.