Poets perform at open mic night in Morecambe

The first Poetry Open Mic at 21c Yorkshire Street in Morecambe’s West End was a great success.

Organised by Alt Space Community Project, assisted by the Morecambe and Lunesdale Poetry Society, the Open Mic began within the Morecambe Fringe.

To mark its debut the well-known International Poet Steph Chan ended her UK tour by performing with local poets. The host for the evening was Bryan Griffin performing poet, author and founder of the M&L Poetry Society. Miss Chan wished to pass on her compliments and best wishes to all, saying that she was amazed by the talent of those who performed with her. Bryan also wished to pass on his congratulations to all who performed with special thanks to all who attended to listen to the poets and whose enthusiasm and praise of the evening made it a special night for all. Bryan also wished to give grateful thanks to Matt Panesh, Founder of Alt Space, who also performed. Bryan will continue hosting the open mic and will also host a poetry workshop.

The workshop will operate every first Monday of the month between 1pm and 3pm. Those who attend will have the opportunity to perform at the open mic, a chance to be published in an Anthology and free membership of the M & L Poetry Society.

The open mic will operate every first Tuesday of the month from 7pm-9pm, all will be most welcome both as poets or those who just want to listen.

Surprise special guest poets will also pop in to perform every so often.