Plenty of activities at Lancaster’s Campus in the City

Lancaster University project Campus in the City has entertained visitors with a variety of activities.

The history of Lancaster was on show earlier this month, along with an exploration of the Lake District through Minecraft.

Law Clinic and Street Law returned before an absorbing two-day event focusing on the creative potential of people with dementia last Thursday and Friday.

Geometry Lab then took over the shop on the Saturday to bring shapes and mathematics to life.

Meanwhile the university’s recruitment agency teamed up with Lancaster Job Centre at Mitre House to help visitors find jobs and polish up their CVs.

And there are many exciting events still to come this week.

Today (March 22) staff from the Health Engagement Team will be chatting to visitors about research and projects related to health and wellbeing visitors can also hear about the new Health Innovation Campus.

The Psychology Department will then move in tomorrow (Friday) with a range of activities related to current psychology research, such as allowing visitors to become forensic psychologists by analysing evidence from smartphones.

They will also explore how their research can help to protect older people from scammers.

On Saturday March 24, the ever-popular Science Hunters will return.

Science Hunters engages people of all ages with science using the computer game Minecraft.

Visitors will be able to learnabout scientific concepts and University research and try out some hands-on demonstrations before getting to build their own creations in the computer game.

It will then be time for the final week of Campus in the City to begin on Wednesday March 28, with a Street Law presentation on school admissions, followed by sketchbook-making with Lancaster Arts and the return of the ever-popular Baby Lab!

For more information on upcoming events please go to www.tinyurl.com/campusinthecity2018/ or call 01524 592994.