Plans reveal bid to move Lancaster Aldi onto site opposite Asda

Plans to relocate a Lancaster supermarket to opposite the existing Asda store have been submitted to the city council.

Axa Insurance has submitted plans to build a brand new 5,000sqm office block along with a 1,600sqm Aldi store on its existing site in Ovangle Road.

The proposals for a new office block for Axa Insurance, and a new Aldi store in Ovangle Road

The proposal would mean Aldi’s existing store in Morecambe Road would be shut once the new one is built, and the site would be re-developed for a non-retail use.

The new Axa building would replace the insurance giant’s current home opposite Asda in Ovangle Road, with a new three-storey L-shaped building on its existing car park, with 130 car parking spaces.

Aldi would then occupy the section of the site in Ovangle Road.

The planning application states: “The final details and design of the proposed buildings have yet to be concluded.

“The proposal will provide a relocation of the current Aldi store located on Morecambe Road.

“Upon the opening of the new Aldi store, it is proposed that the current Aldi will cease trading and the site will be redeveloped for a non-retail use.”

Aldi recently relocated its supermarket on Morecambe Prom to the former Morecambe Superbowl site next door.

The supermarket is also due to move onto the B&Q retail store site in Lancaster, which would involve the demolition of the existing B&Q building.

The lease for B&Q at the site in Aldcliffe Road is due to expire in summer 2019.