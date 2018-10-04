Pink Floyd tribute band come to The Platform

Darkside – The Pink Floyd Show, bring their UK tour to The Platform in Morecambe on Saturday (October 6), following their sell-out concert at the venue last year.

The band are in their 13th year of touring with the ‘You Gotta Be Crazy’ Tour, featuring Pink Floyd’s iconic psychedelic and progressive rock music.

The show features tracks from the classic albums: Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals, complete with a spectacular laser light show and projected images to capture the essence of Floyd at their best.

Pink Floyd played a major part in the heady days of the 60s and 70s, creating thoughtful, melodic and innovative sounds and shows that captured the feelings of optimism and freedom that set out the era as something really very special.

Darkside captures that same spirit with a full sound, light and projection show that is true to the spirit of the time, as well as to the music.

The band comprises Andy Baker (lead guitar, vocals), Andy Harrison (rhythm guitar, vocals), Andy Dyehouse (keyboards, saxophone), Marko Kushta (keyboards, effects), Mike Ridley-Dash (bass guitar), Stevie Graystone (drums), Cariss Auburn (vocals, guitar) and Ana Lemos (vocals).

The show at The Platform, which is suitable for ages 14+, starts at 8pm on Saturday October 6.

Tickets are priced at £17 and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.