Pigeon Detectives, Massive Wagons and more announced for Morecambe FC music festival

The Leeds and Lancaster based rockers join Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra for the club's centenary celebrations between June 12 - 14.

Tickets are now on sale for the event at The Globe Arena, which will be rounded off on the Sunday by tribute bands such as Platinum Abba, The Bohemians, Absolute Bowie & Meetwood Flac.

Massive Wagons.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will headline the Friday night, with support from The Reggiemental Band, Twentyfourseven, and Mick McConnell and the Blue Thunder Brigade.

Best known for his energetic, piano-pounding performer of boogie-woogie, jazz, and R&B and as one of the U.K.'s most popular television presenters, Jools Holland has been touring with his veritable musical army, the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for more than 20 years.

The current 19-piece band consists of pianist, organist, drummer, three female vocals, guitar, bass guitar, two tenor saxophones, two alto saxophones, baritone saxophone, three trumpets, and three trombones. They play to audiences in excess of 300,000 each year, touring all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Holland, and Belgium.

Saturday Night is being headlined by Platinum selling indie-rock band the Pigeon Detectives.

The Globe Arena in Morecambe.

They have released five albums and have appeared on the football based entertainment show Soccer AM on four occasions.

On the 2007 Christmas Day special, they became the first band to play in the Soccer AM studio, playing the singles "I Found Out" and "I'm Not Sorry".

Support comes from Lancaster heavy rockers Massive Wagons, who headlined Lancaster Music Festival in 2019.

The band's fourth studio album Full Nelson reached number 16 in the UK album charts, and the artwork has been {https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/massive-mural-marks-lancaster-bands-top-40-album-mission-849980|painted on the side of The Pub in China Street, Lancaster, where they played their first gig 10 years ago.

Other support acts include Jeremiah Ferrari, Jagged Edge, White Ribbons, Gloria and The France.

Tickets are now on sale for season ticket holders (online) and Shrimps Trust Members only (via the club shop).

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Saturday,