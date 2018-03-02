PICTURES: World Book Day, Lancaster and Morecambe

Hundreds of children donned their best outfits this week to take part in World Book Day.

Schools across Lancaster, Morecambe and the surrounding area, took part in the day which celebrates authors, illustrators, books, and reading.

Many of you got in touch to share your pictures on our social media pages.

World Book Day (Thursday March 1) aims to is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

This year was the 21st year of World Book Day.

Thank you to everyone who got in touch with us to share their pictures.

Look out for the papers next week, your picture may be in print!