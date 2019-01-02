PICTURES: The RSPCA's most unusual rescues from 2018

It was one of a series of incidents highlighted by the RSPCA as they rounded up their top animal rescues of 2018, including a venomous scorpion, a cat impaled on railings, and a hamster rescued by a hand-crafted ladder after being stuck in a pipe for almost a week.

A goat who got her head stuck between the bars of a metal fence in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees

A squirrel stuck in a toilet in a house in Southwark, London

A cat after falling onto metal railings in London. Miraculously, the railings had narrowly missed his vital organs

A muntjac deer trapped upside-down between two walls in Bedworth, Warwickshire

