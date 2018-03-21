PICTURES: Lancaster skyline changes as student development continues

Lancaster’s city centre skyline is dramatically altering as a new building takes shape.

Work is continuing on the construction of a new 632-bed student village at the Caton Road site.

The Caton Court student accommodation project on Bulk Road in Lancaster. PIC BY ROB LOCK'19-3-2018

The development which runs between Caton Road and Bulk Road will see the construction of several blocks of student accommodation with a library, gym and cinema.

It is scheduled to open for the 2019 intake of students.

It includes eight buildings for student accommodation and a flagship rounded building on the corner of Bulk Road and Caton Road.

Developers, Hines UK Ltd, an American company with offices in London, said the work would take around two years to complete.