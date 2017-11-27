PICTURES: Lancaster Christmas Lights Switch-On

A thrilling Sunday afternoon saw crowds pack into Lancaster city centre for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
The event in Market Square saw performances from pop acts Scouting for Girls, Lucy Spraggan, Yes Lad, Alex Hulme, The Hara, Henry Gallagher and Shanaya Atkinson-Jones, and routines from Jennifer’s Dancers and Stagecoach Theatre School.
There was also a Santa Dash for CancerCare where hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas ran or walked around the city centre and took part in a salsa-style warm-up before setting off.
The lights in Market Square were switched on by brother and sister Rory and Florence Wood, who won a competition to get the chance to flick the switch. Father Christmas was also on hand.
The event was hosted by Bay presenters Danny Matthews and Darren Milby, and organised by Lancaster BID and partners.
