PICTURES: Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

Here are all the pictures we took at the Lancaster and Morecambe Newspaper Education Awards last night (Wednesday November 29).

Schools across the district gathered at Lancaster University in a glittering ceremony for the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor Education Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Lancaster University and BAE Systems, were held on Wednesday night (November 29) to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work in schools across the bay area.

If you wish to purchase copies of the pictures, which are credited to Donna Clifford, then please call our Photo Sales department on 0330 123 0203.

More on the awards in next week's papers.