Picture gallery: Morecambe marks day of remembrance Thousands of people across the Morecambe and Lancaster district gathered on Remembrance Sunday to remember the war dead. People gathered at the cenotaph in Morecambe and there was a service of remembrance at the war memorial in Carnforth. 1. Remembrance Day in Morecambe Two minutes silence was held at the cenotaph in Morecambe. 2. Remembrance day in Morecambe Morecambe Band took part in the procession along the promenade to the cenotaph. 3. Remembrance Day in Morecambe The procession wound its way along the promenade to the cenotaph. 4. Remembrance Day in Morecambe Flag bearers at the cenotaph in Morecambe.