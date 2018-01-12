Photography talks in Morecambe

Photographer Peter Logan will be presenting his illustrated talks “Travels with my Camera” at the Platform.

It will be Peter’s 16th consecutive year for showcasing his travel adventures with audiences in Morecambe.

Among the places to be visited during the talk include, a cave on the Greek island of Patmos, vineyards around Bordeaux and a house on a tiny island in the Bay of Biscay.

Also featured will be an update on Peter’s two visits to North Korea and a voyage on a Russian icebreaker in Antarctica.

North Korea Revisited takes place on January 23 at 7pm.

Portugal & The Bay of Biscay takes place on January 30 at 7pm and Journey To Antarctica takes place on February 6 at 7pm. Tickets cost £3 on 01524 582803 or at the Platform.