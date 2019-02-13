Phase Two of £10m transformation of empty Morecambe homes launches

The second phase of £10m award-winning transformation of empty homes in the West End of Morecambe launches this weekend.

Placefirst, the Manchester-based Build-To-Rent developer, is to reveal 59 new homes at its West End Two development.

A typical interior of a two-bedroom apartment at West End One.

With homes ranging from five-bedroom houses to one-bedroom apartments, the developer will be holding a launch event across the weekend of February 16-17, where members of the public and prospective residents will be able to visit three show homes and reserve their new home.

Located within a short walk of Morecambe’s famous promenade, West End Two follows on from the adjacent West End One, a development of 51 townhouses and apartments that was voted the UK’s Best Residential Refurbishment Project at the 2017 Sunday Times British Homes Awards.

The new homes at West End Two have been created through innovative remodelling of large Victorian properties, resulting in a bespoke collection of houses, duplexes and apartments designed to appeal to a wide variety of households.

The homes have been built by Placefirst’s in-house contractor, Placefirst Construction, and management of the development will be carried out by Placefirst’s Resident Services team.

Rents will range from £540 to £884 per calendar month with no third-party letting agent fees.

Residents at all Placefirst developments are asked to sign a Neighbourhood Pledge as part of the company’s commitment to improving standards in the private rental sector.

Victoria Hoare, head of Resident Services at Placefirst, said: “West End One has demonstrated the clear need for high quality, professionally managed rental properties in Morecambe.

“Since its completion in October 2016 the development has been fully let and we continue to receive regular enquiries for the homes. West End Two is building on that success, offering the same high standards of accommodation within the historic envelope of these grand Victorian properties.

“The Placefirst team work tirelessly to ensure our residents have a great home, backed up by secure tenures and a best in class landlord service. We design, build and maintain all our developments and aim to provide a level of service that makes our residents feel secure, valued and respected.”

“We are proud of our award-winning track record in Build-to-Rent communities and I would urge anyone looking for a better rental experience to come along to our launch weekend and see for themselves the quality of the new homes on offer.”

Coun Janice Hanson, Cabinet member with responsibility for planning and regeneration, said: “Following on from the excellent work by Placefirst on the award-winning flagship West End One scheme, the completion of the second phase of work to transform empty properties into homes for all types of households, and encourage people to live and invest in the West End is fantastic news for the town.”

Placefirst expect the first homes to be ready to move into from April 2019, with full completion anticipated by autumn.

West End Two is located off Regent Road between Chatsworth Road and Balmoral Road.

Anyone interested in attending the launch event can contact Placefirst on 03300 581 905 for further details or, alternatively, head to 53 Balmoral Road between February 16 and 17 between 10am and 4pm, where the Placefirst team will be on hand to show visitors round three show homes and take any enquiries.