Pets in crisis in Morecambe and Lancaster

Hundreds of animals were dumped at rescue centres in Morecambe and Lancaster in the run-up to Christmas.

Kittens, dogs and hamsters were abandoned in freezing conditions at Animal Care in Lancaster and Wolfwood Wildlife Rescue centre rescued 25 dogs in December.

Abi Sadler, manager at Animal Care in Lancaster, said: “A litter of kittens was rescued by staff members after they were left on a busy road under a bush while the temperature was below freezing.

“In one week alone I have been asked to help over 17 dogs in different pounds across the North West. Rescue centres across the country are all seeing a rise in animals needing help.”

Stephen Wakelin of Wolfwood said:“With the commercialism of Christmas, people spend all their money on presents and the first thing to go is the dog.”

The shock rise in the number of animals being abandoned at Christmas comes as the RSCPA launches its Kindness at Christmas appeal to help thousands of animals facing neglect and cruelty during the festive season.

To help the RSPCA to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, and to support the charity’s ‘kindness’ campaign, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal.