Young Lancaster University entrepreneur launches 'broken biscuit box' to mark World Vegan Day

The green tech firm was set up by Lancaster University student James Eid back with the launch of the UK’s first ‘wonky bread’ box back in March.

Earth & Wheat’s mission is to reduce food waste at the point of production and ‘rescue’ baked goods which would otherwise have been binned due to its odd size or unattractive appearance.

Young entrepreneur James, 20, a fourth-generation baker at family-owned business, Signature Flatbreads, sold more than 10,000 bread box boxes in the first 12 weeks and has so far saved more than 200 tonnes of bread from going to waste.

One of the firm's broken biscuit boxes.

Now Earth & Launch is preparing to add to its product range with the launch of its new broken biscuit box on the same day World Vegan Day - an annual event celebrated by vegans around the world.

The launch also coincides with COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

The 1.8kg box will contain a mixed selection of six types of broken sweet and savoury biscuits including cookies, gem, gingerbread, crackers and water biscuits.

James said: “I’m very excited about the launch of our new Earth & Wheat vegan wonky broken biscuit box as we continue in our fight to reduce food waste and save the planet.

“Around 16 per cent of food wasted is at the point of production and our mission is to to end food waste at the production stage before it even reaches the supermarket shelves. It is this invisible waste that we don’t see every day that we want to stop.

“We started with the launch of our ‘wonky’ bread box earlier this year and now the time is right to introduce our new wonky broken biscuit box as part of the next step in Earth & Wheat’s journey to reduce food waste.

“Each biscuit will be deemed to be imperfect that it cannot be sold in supermarkets as normal, such as it will have a wonky shape, an odd pattern, or a crumbled corner.

“But Earth & Wheat biscuits will still taste just as delicious as they would normally and will be fun for all the family to enjoy. The best part of it is our customers will be doing their bit for the environment by reducing food waste.”

As with the bread boxes, customers will be able to subscribe to the Earth & Wheat at biscuit box on a weekly, fortnightly, every three weeks, or monthly basis for £7.99 including delivery.