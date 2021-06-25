Young cycling star (six) puts in wheel big effort and launches Morecambe fundraiser to support RNLI

And Henry Wilson-Stephenson is keeping the wheels of fundraising turning by calling on generous Morecambe folk to attend the family-friendly event and dig deep!

Earlier this month, Henry supported the RNLI’s Leg It for the Lifeboat fundraiser by cycling the route from the Lytham boathouse to St Annes – but ended up carrying on to the Blackpool RNLI station.

Henry, who lives in Lytham with his proud mum Victoria Wilson, was determined to tackle the ride even though organisers had postponed the planned "Roll With It" aspect of the month-long incentive for the day as the weather forecast was so bad.

Henry with Captain Jack Sparrow during his bike ride in Morecambe. Photo credit: Keith Sargeant

However, the youngster didn't stop there. He got on his bike again a few weeks later and cycled along Morecambe Promenade. He has so far raised almost £400 for the Royal National Lifeboat Instituion.

A spokesman for RNLI said: “What a great effort by Henry. His support is really appreciated.”

Speaking about the fundraiser to be held on July 3rd, Victoria said: "We are so proud and happy of Henry's achievements so far. He is only six years old, but so keen to support RNLI and has cycled 30 miles in total to support the life saving organisation.

"On July 3rd, from 2pm onwards, Henry is hosting a fundraising event at RNLI Hovercraft station in Morcambe. We have Captain Jack Sparrow and entertainment by the local shanty group The Mizzen Crew. Plus, the hovercraft will be out and crew members on site. We just hope the weather is nice and lots of people turn up and donate towards the bucket collections to support the lifeboats."

She added: "It will be a fantastic socially-distanced afternoon. Too many people are still drowning. More than ever we need the RNLI’s help. As a charity, the RNLI depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe."