X Factor winner Sam Bailey tops bill at first Morecambe Pride event

Former X Factor winner Sam Bailey comes to town this weekend as Morecambe hosts its first ever Pride festival.

The festival takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 20, with a parade kicking things off, setting off from The Battery pub at 11am.

Sam Bailey headlines Morecambe Pride 2019.

An afternoon of entertainment will then take place on a stage next to The Midland Hotel.

The event has been organised by Out in the Bay, a charity which aims to provide support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans gender people in the Lancaster area, as well as raising awareness for LGBT issues and campaigns. It has also been part funded by Morecambe Town Council.

Sam Bailey will headline the acts performing on the stage next to the Midland Hotel between noon and 5.30pm.

Other performers include Melissa Totten as Madonna, Dean Richardson as Freddie Mercury and Andy Crosbie as Elton John.