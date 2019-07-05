X Factor winner Sam Bailey to headline Morecambe’s first Pride festival

Former X Factor winner Sam Bailey comes to town later this month as Morecambe hosts its first ever Pride festival.

The festival takes place on Saturday July 20, with a parade kicking things off, setting off from The Battery pub at 11am.

There was a big turnout for Lancaster Pride last month.

An afternoon of entertainment will then take place on a stage next to The Midland Hotel.

The event has been organised by Out in the Bay, a charity which aims to provide support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans gender people in the Lancaster area, as well as raising awareness for LGBT issues and campaigns. It has also been part funded by Morecambe Town Council.

Robert Mee, CEO of Out in the Bay, said he is looking forward to the festival.

“It should be fantastic, and hopefully this is just the start for Morecambe,” he said. “The whole idea behind Morecambe Pride is to look at equality and diversity in Morecambe.

“It’s about addressing serious issues while having a fun event at the same time.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing day for Morecambe. When we started Lancaster Pride we just had a parade, but with Morecambe we are going for the whole event.

“We hope we can help to change the attitudes of whole generations. We can normalise LGBT people and if we can do that we can make a difference. This is just the beginning; hopefully it will become a bigger event and will be something else that will help to show Morecambe is on the way up.”

Sam Bailey will headline the acts performing on the stage next to the Midland Hotel between noon and 5.30pm.

Former prison officer and cruise ship performer Sam won the tenth series of The X Factor in 2013, and as a result her debut single Skyscraper reached Christmas number one and her debut album, The Power of Love, stormed to the top of the UK album charts in 2014.

Other performers include Melissa Totten as Madonna, Dean Richardson as Freddie Mercury and Andy Crosbie as Elton John.