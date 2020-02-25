World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury back in Morecambe - and shopping in Home Bargains!

Newly crowned world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is back in his home town of Morecambe today...and has been out shopping and meeting fans.

Fury, who lives in Bolton-le-Sands with his family, claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday.

He arrived back at Manchester Airport earlier today.

But the new champion wasn't letting his success go to his head, as he was spotted out shopping in Morecambe this afternoon.

Gerard Murphy said on Facebook that he had "bumped into" Fury in Home Bargains.

Lucky shopper Sylvia Nicholson said she was surprised to see him back in town.

"I have seen him about regularly in the past but after watching him so recently in America I was surprised to see him back," she said. "I had to do a double take. A lovely man!"

Sylvia said Fury even used her mobile phone to take a selfie of the pair of them together.

"I was so shocked to see him I wasn’t looking at what he bought," she said. "Just a normal man shopping with his children."

Nicolee Nicki Mckeown said: "When he's not training, he's taking his kids to and from school and I often see him doing his shopping in Aldi. Nice down to earth chap."

Betty Frobisher added: "I saw him also today shopping on Westgate."

And Lucy Bates said: "Not every day you see a world champion."

Nathan Cooke posted: "He's a normal person like all of us, where do you expect him to do his shopping Harrods."