World-famous Killer Queen to perform in Morecambe in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt

An autumn ball is to be held in Morecambe in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt, who passed away in January after a brave fight against cancer.

The ball is to be held at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens on September 28, with proceeds going to the Team Reece charity which the teenager set up himself.

Killer Queen, fronted by lead singer Patrick Myers in the role of Freddie Mercury.

The event will feature one of the biggest tribute bands around – Killer Queen – as well as a performance during the meal by local singer Natasha Bates.

Morecambe dance group Dance Design will also perform on the night.

Killer Queen are known as “the premier tribute to Queen” and regularly play to large arenas around the world, fronted by lead singer Patrick Myers in the role of Freddie Mercury.

Queen were one of Reece’s favourite bands, and he had dreamed of one day putting on a charity show with a Queen tribute act.

Rachel O'Neil and son Reece Holt.

“It’s just amazing that we have been able to get such an enormous act to play at the ball,” Reece’s mum Rachel said. “They sell out arenas around the world.”

Morecambe-born antiques expert and TV personality Paul Hayes will also host an auction on the night.

A three-course meal using a locally produced menu for the 400 guests will be laid on by new Morecambe restaurant 18 Degrees North, and two bars will be run by the Palatine.

“We want to bring something to the town that it won’t have seen before,” Rachel said.

“We love it when the community comes together and enjoys what we do.”

Reece had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

The Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil announced his brain cancer was terminal on his Team Reece Facebook page in February last year. He passed away in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on January 18 at the age of 13.

Reece’s family has since vowed to carry on his charity work in his memory, and are in the process of opening a new office in Lancaster.

Reece’s brother Callum, 12, and best friend Oscar Spensley, 13, were recently named as the first Young Ambassadors for Team Reece, which was set up to raise awareness of childhood cancer and help other children and families in a similar situation.

The charity has gone on to raise more than £100,000.

Tickets for the ball, priced at £65 each or £600 for a 10-seat table, go on sale today, Tuesday.