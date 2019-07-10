Women in Property group launches Lancashire and Cumbria branch

The Lancashire and Cumbria branch of Women in Property was launched this month.

The branch is the first of its kind in the area, as part of the national organisation which seeks to enhance the profile of women in the male-dominated construction and property sectors.

Property Litigation Associate Lucie Barnes from Baines Wilson has helped form the branch. She was joined at a launch event this week by inspirational guest speakers Pat Graham, Chief Executive, Copeland Borough Council, who talked about her role as a female leader in the property industry, and Mandy St John Davey, National Chairman of Women in Property and entrepreneurial property developer, who outlined the work of the organisation across the UK network.

Great strides towards gender balance have been made in recent years but, even so, women still represent only 15% of the property and construction industry workforce.

Women in Property creates opportunities, expands knowledge and inspires change for women working in the property and construction industry. The network links members to fellow professionals across sectors and across the UK. The organisation is multi-disciplinary, encouraging an exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise.