Lancashire Road Police asked the owner of the car to get in touch for a chat about her "terrible driving".

The incident occured in Euston Road, Morecambe at around 11.55pm on Saturday February 29.

The vehicle smashed into a barrier, and fled the scene before police arrived, Lancashire Road Police said.

In a short post on Twitter, they wrote: "Dear owner...we have your car...give us a ring and we can arrange to have a chat about your terrible driving."