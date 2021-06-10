Witnesses to Morecambe eaterie incident sought by police

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Officers said a video had been circulating on social media of an incident involving a woman being removed from a venue in Morecambe.

They are now looking into the matter and have asked witnesses to get in touch.

Morecambe Area Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at an eating establishment in Morecambe where a female is seen to be removed from the premises.

"Neighbourhood officers are looking into the matter and will take the appropriate action when the full circumstances are known.