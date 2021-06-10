Witnesses to Morecambe eaterie incident sought by police
Police have asked for witnesses to come forward after a video circulated online of an incident at a Morecambe eating establishment.
Officers said a video had been circulating on social media of an incident involving a woman being removed from a venue in Morecambe.
They are now looking into the matter and have asked witnesses to get in touch.
Morecambe Area Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at an eating establishment in Morecambe where a female is seen to be removed from the premises.
"Neighbourhood officers are looking into the matter and will take the appropriate action when the full circumstances are known.
"If anyone witnessed what occurred, please can they ring 101 quoting log number LC-20210609-0517. Thank you."