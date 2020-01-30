When Lancaster singer John Waite met US presidential candidate Joe Biden

Lancaster musician John Waite - who shot to fame in the 1980s with his number one hit Missing You - exchanged words with US Presidential candidate Joe Biden at a recent fundraising event.

John, who lives in Santa Monica, but was born in Lancaster and regularly returns to the city to visit his mum, met Mr Biden at a friends' fundraising event in Orange County, California.

When the former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil told him he was originally from Lancaster, Mr Biden, a Democrat who is running against Donald Trump in this year's US presidential election, said he had previously visited and thought Lancaster "a great city".

John, who also attended Lancaster Art College at The Storey Institute, said: "I met Joe when I attended a fundraiser with him at my friends Sarah and Joe Kiani’s house in Orange County.

"He gave a moving passionate and emotional speech on the meaning of America and being American.

"It was a sharp reminder of the meaning of free speech and equality. I liked him.

John Waite

"I met his son Beau some time ago and was impressed with him too.

"I spoke with Joe for a couple of minutes and when he asked me where I was from in the UK he said he’d been to Lancaster and thought it a great city. He’s a genuine guy."

As a solo artist, John has released ten studio albums and is best known for the 1984 hit single "Missing You", which reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the top ten on the UK Singles Chart.

He was also the lead vocalist for the rock bands The Babys and Bad English, who also had chart success.

John Waite onstage

He was a long term resident of New York before moving to Santa Monica, near Los Angeles.

John added: "Me and my band are working through the coming year with a possible European tour on the horizon.

"It never really stops. It’s what we do. There should be a new album out by summer and I look forward to a pint of Guinness in the Boot and Shoe next time I’m home to visit my mum!"

On Lancaster, he said: "I get back about three times a year, and I'm dismayed to see the surrounding countryside being built on.

"It's progress I suppose but it's hard to watch. I think local government should preserve the heart and soul of the city.

"Its a unique place with unique people. There's nowhere like it in the northwest. I'm proud to be from Lancaster. It’s home."