WATCH: High winds and high tide make for big waves and choppy seas in Morecambe Bay

It was a bit blowy on Morecambe Promenade on Monday afternoon, as a high tide of nearly 10 metres combined with strong winds to create some fresh conditions.

High tide at 12.09pm on February 10 was 9.93 metres.

High tide in Morecambe Bay.

High winds are forecast to continue into Tuesday, February 11, with gusts of up to 60mph expected, according to the Met Office.

Things are due to tail off on Wednesday.

Storm Ciara battered the Lancaster district over the weekend, with properties and businesses flooded after the River Lune burst its banks.