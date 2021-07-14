Warton mum completes skydive challenge in memory of son

Michael Towers was just 23 when he died by suicide on May 19 2014.

His sudden death devastated his parents Jo and Chris and older brother David.

And at the time they were unaware of any support for families facing such circumstances.

Jo Towers pictured during her tandem skydive at Black Knights Parachute Centre.

However, shortly after Michael passed away, they learned about Papyrus, a charity set up 34 years ago to support both young people who may be considering suicide, and also the families of young suicide victims.

Since then, Jo has been raising money for the charity as well as awareness of the work they do.

And so to mark what would have been Michael's 30th birthday in February, and also the seventh anniversary of his passing in May, Jo undertook a tandem skydive at Black Knights in Cockerham on Saturday to raise more funds for Papyrus.

"It was fantastic!" she said. "I was very humbled when discovering a mum jumped after only losing her son in March this year."

Jo Towers pictured landing from her tandem skydive at Black Knights Parachute Centre.

David's girlfriend Stacey Agnew also completed a 30-mile run on May 22, to commemorate Michael's 30th birthday, which raised almost £1,300.

Speaking to the Lancaster Guardian earlier this year, Jo said it is important for her and her family now to help others by raising awareness of the work Papyrus does.

"Hopefully we can prevent this from happening to another family," she said.

Jo's JustGiving Page here is open for donations until July 31 and has so far raised more than £2,100.

Jo Towers pictured after her tandem skydive at Black Knights Parachute Centre.

Stacey Agnew during her 30-mile run for Papyrus.

Jo Towers pictured with husband Chris, son David and his girlfriend Stacey Agnew after her tandem skydive at Black Knights Parachute Centre.

Jo Towers pictured after her tandem skydive at Black Knights Parachute Centre.

Stacey Agnew during her 30-mile run for Papyrus, with Jo Towers.