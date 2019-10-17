Vintage model car collection donated to St John’s Hospice

The team at St John’s Hospice were delighted and grateful to recently receive a very special donation from a long-time supporter.

Madge Clucas, whose husband Doug recently passed away, brought in a wonderful collection of 80 boxed model cars in immaculate condition, to be sold in support of St John’s Hospice.

Madge is a keen and regular supporter of St John’s Hospice; attending fundraising events, visiting the Courtyard Café with family and friends, and donating goods to St John’s Hospice shops.

Madge Clucas said, “I feel that donating Doug’s wonderful collection of model cars is a great way to support St John’s and ensure that his collection brings happiness to others looking to expand or even start their own collections.”

Doug was born in Lancaster; he lived and worked in the area his whole life. He was an avid collector throughout his life with collections including classic British motorbikes, train sets, antique gramophones and Isle of Man TT memorabilia. His collections have recently been sold, including the collection of classic British bikes which was bought by a local collector and can still be see being ridden and enjoyed around Morecambe, Heysham, Lancaster and further afield. This array of model cars is the last piece of his collection.

Sophie Lea, head of retail for St John’s Hospice, said, “This car collection is stunning and a very thoughtful donation to St John’s. We have 11 shops throughout the local area who will all be hoping to be able to display and sell these but because of its value and interest to collectors we may sell this on-line via our EBay store.

"The cars even came complete with the wooden vintage suitcase which housed this collection. Donations like this provide a vital income to the hospice allowing us to continue to provide care and treatment in the hospice and out in the community.”

If you would like to enquire about purchasing the collection you can contact the St John’s Retail office on: 01524-844494.

Donations are always welcome at any of the hospice's shops during opening hours.