‘Victorian shopping experience’ and new microbrewery plan for Carnforth hotel site

Plans to create a “Victorian shopping experience” in Carnforth with new shops and a microbrewery have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

The Royal Station Hotel Ltd in Market Street has applied for the changes as part of ongoing refurbishment work on the site, saying it hopes the new development will become a catalyst for tourism in Carnforth.

The Royal Station Hotel in Carnforth.

The plans focus on an internal yard and surrounding buildings in Haws Hill to the rear of the hotel.

The development would include a ground floor microbrewery and first floor micropub, as well as new shops and wrought iron gates at the entrance to the yard.

There would also be changes to windows and doorways to provide better views into the Victorian yard and microbrewery.

If given the go ahead, the latest plans would be the final phase of the ongoing refurbishment of the hotel site.

The existing estate agency which takes up the corner unit of the hotel would remain.

The application states: “It is proposed that access will be provided through wrought iron gates that will contain the development and create a Victorian shopping experience.

“The hotel’s location next to the railway station and bus transport hub will it is hoped enable it to become a catalyst for tourism in the area and for further investment in Carnforth.”