Tyson Fury victory parade call from his Morecambe home after WBC heavyweight title victory over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury celebrates his win against Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Morecambe should roll out the red carpet to welcome home our very own double world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The Gypsy King claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.
And now Morecambe Town Council is leading a campaign to honour the world champ on his return to the town.
A post on the council’s Facebook page reads: “Morecambe Town Council congratulates Tyson Fury on his remarkable achievement in beating Deontay Wilder in the early hours of this morning to win the WBC heavyweight title. What a masterclass in boxing it was!
"The whole town is very proud of him and the Town Council supports the suggestion, and petition, for a 'Welcome Home' tour on his return.
"We will be working with our district and county councils to try and make this a reality!"
And Morecambe MP David Morris praised Fury saying: “‪Huge congratulations Tyson Fury, a fantastic achievement! Everyone in Morecambe is incredibly proud of you! "