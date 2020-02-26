Tyson Fury Morecambe victory parade plans on hold

Calls for a victory parade for newly crowned world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury have been put on hold while he spends time with his family.

The Gypsy King claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday.

Since then, local councils had been backing a campaign to honour the world champ on his return to the district.

But a Lancaster City Council spokesman has now said plans have been put on the back burner.

"We know people are interested in finding out more about when a proposed parade will take place for Tyson Fury following his fantastic championship win last weekend," the spokesman said.

"We can confirm that we’ve been in touch with Tyson through his management company and, quite understandably, he wants to spend some time with his family and isn’t planning any public or media appearances at the moment.

"His wishes are of course paramount and Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID will jointly continue to talk to Tyson and his management company about a homecoming event, and will provide further updates when they’re available."

Fury, who lives in Hest Bank, returned home on Tuesday and was spotted shopping in Morecambe by fans.

Earlier this week, Lancaster mayor Coun David Whitaker congratulated the 31-year-old.

He said: “On behalf of the whole district I’d like to send my whole hearted congratulations to Tyson on this magnificent achievement.

“It was a sensational performance and I’m delighted his hard work and perseverance have deservedly reaped the rewards they so richly deserve.”

A post on Morecambe Town Council’s Facebook added: “The whole town is very proud of him.”

Morecambe MP David Morris also praised Fury, saying: Huge congratulations Tyson Fury, a fantastic achievement! Everyone in Morecambe is incredibly proud of you!